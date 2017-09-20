REVEALED: Rishi Kapoor in Parched director Leena Yadav’s next

Rishi Kapoor has played varied roles including a patriarch in Kapoor & Sons for which he received immense appreciation. Now the actor is all set to play a father in Parched fame director Leena Yadav’s next.

The film in question is a comedy drama revolving around a father-son relationship and deals with the concept of generation gap and the dynamic technology that has changed the mode of communication. The director Leena Yadav asserted that the film will have several interesting characters. On the other hand, Rishi Kapoor is said to play the 55 year old father of a young boy and the latter is said to be a newcomer.

Furthermore, we hear that Leena Yadav already had a boy in mind when she wrote the film. The actress also mentioned that it is probably the reason why she didn’t approach Rishi’s real life son Ranbir Kapoor for the role. The award winning filmmaker also stated that her film is quite different from other films made on father-son relationship.