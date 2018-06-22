REVEALED: This is the reason WHY Karwaan stars Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar did not meet for rehearsals

Karwaan features Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar in lead roles. Interestingly, the three actors who belong to completely different industries had never met each other before the day of the film’s shoot. And, director of the film Akarsh Khurana who wanted to maintain it this way because there is an interesting reason for it!

Readers may be aware that Karwaan is the story about three people who develop chemistry during a road journey. So, director Akarsh Khurana was keen on showing their bonding and chemistry that they develop with each other in a natural way.

Speaking on the same, the director said, “Dulquer, Irrfan and Mithila met for the first time on location in Ooty. Even in the film, that is where Mithila’s character meets the men for the first time. We shot mostly chronologically, so the actors’ relationships developed with that of the characters. This worked out quite well. You can see the comfort build through the movie, which may not have been something we could have devised authentically if we had not shot in sequence.”

Karwaan revolves around 3 oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey which helps them find normalcy in their lives. The film has been shot in the beautiful locales of Kerala which is expected be a visual delight for everyone.

Dulquer Salmaan, son of South superstar Mammootty, who is a renowned name in the South industry will foray into Bollywood with this film. Mithila Palkar, who became a household name as a web-star, will also be making her first ever Bollywood outing as a lead actress in Karwaan.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala`s creative production house ‘RSVP’ in association with ‘Ishka films’, Karwaan is directed by Akarsh Khurana and is slated to release on August 3, 2018.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan on the way to recovery; should be back by year-end