REVEALED: The real reason why Ranbir Kapoor is travelling to New York

While on one hand, Ranbir Kapoor has been going all out to promote his upcoming film Jagga Jasoos, on the other hand, he is leaving no stone unturned to make his biopic on Sanjay Dutt (which has been untitled so far) look as authentic as possible. A couple of months ago, everyone was left amazed when Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘look’ from the said film got leaked out on the social media.

As per our reliable sources, once Ranbir Kapoor is done with the film promotions of Jagga Jasoos, he will be heading to New York to shoot the next schedule of the Sanjay Dutt’s biopic. And while in New York, our source added that, Ranbir Kapoor will be shooting for the portion of Sanjay Dutt’s stay in the rehabilitation centre, where he was struggling with his stark drug addiction. Besides shooting for the said sequence, Ranbir Kapoor will also be attending IIFA 2017.

As for the Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, besides Ranbir Kapoor, it also stars a host of actors like Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal and Karishma Tanna, Sonam Kapoor. While Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala will be reportedly seen playing Sanjay Dutt’s parents (the late Sunil Dutt and the late Nargis Dutt), Dia Mirza will be seen playing the role of Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the untitled Sanjay Dutt biopic is scheduled for a March 2018 release.