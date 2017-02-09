REVEALED: Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy inspired by rapper Naezy’s life

Just a day ago, we announced that Ranveer Singh will be paired opposite Alia Bhatt for the first time in Zoya Akhtar’s forthcoming film Gully Boy. We had also mentioned almost a year ago that the filmmaker is contemplating on making a film on Mumbai street rappers and she found what she was looking for when she met Naved Sheikh aka rapper Naezy.

Expressing about his feelings, as his rags to riches story is all set to come alive on the big screen, Naved stated that Zoya heard him whilst shooting for Dil Dhadakne Do when she saw his video Aafat. She later met him at Blue Frog (a popular SoBo spot for gigs) where he was performing after which his friend Ankur Tiwari arranged a few meetings with the filmmaker.

Naved Sheikh was born and brought up amidst the slums of Kurla in Mumbai and a documentary too has been made on him titled Bombay 70. In fact, we hear Zoya will be meeting the director of the said documentary to understand the basic plot. Naved also added that he has been having hearty conversations with the director so that she can get ample content for her film. He did reveal further that he was a tad bit surprised when Zoya approached him because according to him, she often makes films on rich people.

Talking about Ranveer Singh playing his role, Naved mentioned that he has worked with the actor for the film Hey Bro and that he really likes him. He went on to describe him as a versatile actor and that he will undoubtedly play the role of a rapper well. He also wants to extend his co-operation for the film where he’ll teach Ranveer Singh his body language and his diction right. While the rapper asserted that the dialogues will be in Hindi and English, he also maintained that the film will have some of his own music as proposed by Zoya and his friend Ankur will supervise the same.

Elaborating on his life, Naved expects his journey to change the hip-hop scene in India and remove the negative image associated with it. He also firmly maintained that the music is not at all derogatory to women like the way it is presented.