REVEALED: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba’s shoot kicks off today in Hyderabad

It is indeed a great day for Ranveer Singh fans! The much talked about Rohit Shetty – Karan Johar collaboration, Simmba will be going on floor today in Hyderabad. The Sara Ali Khan starrer film which is a remake of the South film Temper is expected to full-on masala entertainer peppered with all necessary commercial elements.

Not surprisingly, the makers of Simmba have chosen the popular studio Ramoji Film City for the first schedule. In fact, this being the first collaboration of Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty, Karan too is planning on taking off to the Andhra capital for the film. From what we hear this will be a two month long schedule.

Also, yet another set of actors who will be a part of this schedule include Sonu Sood, Sangharsh star Ashutosh Rana amongst others. Even though we aren’t aware of the character Ashutosh will be playing in the film, we hear that it will be a pivotal one. On the other hand, the leading lady Sara Ali Khan will return to the city to shoot Kedarnath after a few days of Simmba shoot.

Readers may recall that the legal battle between the makers of Kedarnath and Simmba came to a consensus after Sara Ali Khan agreed to shoot both the films simultaneously. Owing to the same, the actress may have to juggle between shoots of both the films, keeping in mind their deadlines. As for her schedule of Simmba, besides shooting sequences with her love interest Ranveer Singh, the couple is also expected to shoot for an over-the-top dance number later this month.

Reports also have it that Rohit Shetty’s friend and superstar Ajay Devgn will be joining the shoot schedule of Simmba. Earlier it was being speculated that Rohit Shetty is planning to create a Singham – Simmba moment on the big screen by bringing together Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. But an official announcement on it is yet to be made.

Speaking about Ranveer Singh’s prep for Simmba, the actor has been flaunting his new look quite often during public appearances. He will be seen in the role of a quirky cop for the first time on the big screen and fans of this award winning star are definitely excited about it!

