Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 06.06.2018 | 10:38 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Veere Di Wedding Sanju 102 Not Out Kalank Race 3 Bhavesh Joshi Superhero
follow us on

REVEALED: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba’s shoot kicks off today in Hyderabad

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It is indeed a great day for Ranveer Singh fans! The much talked about Rohit ShettyKaran Johar collaboration, Simmba will be going on floor today in Hyderabad. The Sara Ali Khan starrer film which is a remake of the South film Temper is expected to full-on masala entertainer peppered with all necessary commercial elements.

REVEALED: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba’s shoot kicks off today in Hyderabad

Not surprisingly, the makers of Simmba have chosen the popular studio Ramoji Film City for the first schedule. In fact, this being the first collaboration of Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty, Karan too is planning on taking off to the Andhra capital for the film. From what we hear this will be a two month long schedule.

Also, yet another set of actors who will be a part of this schedule include Sonu Sood, Sangharsh star Ashutosh Rana amongst others. Even though we aren’t aware of the character Ashutosh will be playing in the film, we hear that it will be a pivotal one. On the other hand, the leading lady Sara Ali Khan will return to the city to shoot Kedarnath after a few days of Simmba shoot.

Readers may recall that the legal battle between the makers of Kedarnath and Simmba came to a consensus after Sara Ali Khan agreed to shoot both the films simultaneously. Owing to the same, the actress may have to juggle between shoots of both the films, keeping in mind their deadlines. As for her schedule of Simmba, besides shooting sequences with her love interest Ranveer Singh, the couple is also expected to shoot for an over-the-top dance number later this month.

Reports also have it that Rohit Shetty’s friend and superstar Ajay Devgn will be joining the shoot schedule of Simmba. Earlier it was being speculated that Rohit Shetty is planning to create a SinghamSimmba moment on the big screen by bringing together Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. But an official announcement on it is yet to be made.

Speaking about Ranveer Singh’s prep for Simmba, the actor has been flaunting his new look quite often during public appearances. He will be seen in the role of a quirky cop for the first time on the big screen and fans of this award winning star are definitely excited about it!

Also Read: Ranveer Singh to likely begin shooting for Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba in June 2018

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Aamir Khan joins 60th birthday celebrations…

REVEALED: Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Queen…

Rajinikanth – Kamal Haasan: Will 2.0 and…

Dhanush confirms Velaiila Pattadhari 3 aka…

Anupam Kher's Actor Prepares to sponsor top…

REVEALED! Here’s how Suhana Khan will…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification