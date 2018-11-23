REVEALED: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s grand plans after wedding ceremonies and honeymoon

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are the cynosure of all the attention currently and it is because the two were Bollywood sweethearts who got an enviable happy ending in an industry which is so unpredictable and demanding. Everything about the DeepVeer wedding spelled class as the couple chose to get married in a centuries-old villa in Italy and later hosted reception for their friends and family back home. Everything starting from their invites to return gifts had a personalised touch attached to it. The couple hosted a reception in Bengaluru recently and are back to the Bay for two parties scheduled on November 28 and December 1. One will be hosted by the Bhavnani family and the other will be for Bollywood wallahs. Post this, the two will go on a honeymoon which will be a brief affair and later Ranveer will come back and promote Simmba.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone who was on a sabbatical will resume work with Meghana Gulzar’s next. She was supposed to work with Vishal Bhardwaj and Irrfan Khan for a gangster biopic but the film was delayed because of Irrfan’s sudden illness. After the success of Padmavaat DP is very clearlly choosing roles which give her most scope to prove her mettle as an actress.

Post their wedding, Ranveer and Deepika will shift to DP’s Prabhadevi flat until they find a nice home to settle into. We have informed you exclusively that they are looking at properties as palatial as Shah Rukh Khan‘s bungalow Mannat to start their new life as man and wife. Tune in for all the updates on this IT couple.

