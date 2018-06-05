Revealed: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Rensil D’Silva come together and it is for a COMEDY!

A couple of weeks ago, we had reported that Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is planning on making a film that the youth can relate to. Now, further update on that front is that Rensil D’Silva will be joining hands with the Rang De Basanti filmmaker for the same. Furthermore, we hear that this untitled venture will feature elements of comedy.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, in earlier reports, had revealed that the film deals with the massive generation gap and contemporary issues that the younger generation faces. The filmmaker revealed that his inspiration behind the same is his interaction with his own kids – 19 year old daughter Bhairavi and 17 year old son Vedant. He believes that the society demands a lot from kids of today’s age and there is a lot of pressure all around from peers, parents and even work places. However, he maintains that these demands are gender-neutral. Mehra asserted that the film is about modern-day relationships and competition.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra recently was in news after Ranveer Singh was snapped outside his office. The actor visited Mehra’s office in Mumbai and it had fueled up reports about the two allegedly collaborating. Although Mehra didn’t comment on the same, he maintained that he is yet to sign the actors for his next untitled venture.

It seems that Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is in no hurry to start his next film. Earlier, he had mentioned that his next, about the youth, will be showcasing a father and son relationship as an integral part of the story to explain the issues that the current generation is facing.

On the other hand, Rakeysh is also busy with Mere Pyaare Minister. Based on the lines of social problems related to open defecation, the film revolves around a young boy’s dream to build a toilet for his single mother.

