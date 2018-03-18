REVEALED: Producer Arjun N Kapoor to make acting debut in this film opposite Yami Gautam

Just a couple of days ago it was reported that Shahid Kapoor who is currently shooting for Batti Gul Meter Chalu had been roped in to feature in yet another KriArj film. In fact, reports claimed that Kapoor had been roped in to feature as the lead in the remake of the film Woh Kaun Thi. However, now we hear that one of the founders of KriArj Entertainment, Arjun N Kapoor is planning on launching his Bollywood acting career with the film.

Though as of now no official confirmation on the same is available, sources close to the production house claim that Kapoor will in fact feature in the film. “Arjun N Kapoor is looking to launch his Bollywood career and what better way than with the remake of Woh Kaun Thi? The rights of the film have already been acquired and the lead actress of the film has already been finalized”, revealed the source. Further talking about the project the source added, “As for Arjun’s role in the remake of Woh Kaun Thi, he will be seen opposite Yami Gautam.”

For now, with no official confirmation on the same, all that we can do is await an official announcement. As for the original film, Woh Kaun Thi featured Sadhana, Manoj Kumar and Prem Chopra.

