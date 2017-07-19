Bollywood Hungama
REVEALED: Priyanka Chopra won’t co-produce Gustakhiyan with Sanjay Bhansali

BySubhash K. Jha
  • 0
  • Comments

REVEALED Priyanka Chopra won’t co-produce Gustakhiyan with Sanjay Bhansali-1

Though it is pretty clear by now that Priyanka Chopra’s next Bollywood assignment is the Sanjay Leela Bhansali production of Gustakhiyan, the speculation about Priyanka co-producing the film with Bhansali is dismissed by sources close to Bhansali as “completely baseless”.

“As of now, they are mostly working together on Gustakhiyan, but only as producer and actress. It will not be a co-production with Sanjay Bhansali,” says the source.

Also it is not quite clear when Priyanka Chopra would actually get the time to do an Indian film. After Baywatch she has signed two other Hollywood films which will keep her busy in the West till the end of 2018. “So we really don’t know when Priyanka will actually get down to doing Gustakhiyan. If she is unavailable for an extended period, Sanjay Leela Bhansali may offer the role of author Amrita Pritam to someone else,” says the source.

Gustakhiyan, to be directed by debutant Jasmeet Reen recreates the stormy relationship between poet Sahir Ludhianvi and author Amrita Pritam.

