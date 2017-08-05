REVEALED: Priyanka Chopra to collaborate with DJ Will Sparks for her next single

While she has been making news post her debut Hollywood film Baywatch for signing a series of Hollywood films, now Priyanka Chopra is all set to revive her music career too. In fact, the actress gained acceptance on the global platform as an international pop star and now she is all set for another single.

Talking about her next single, post a three year hiatus from singing, Priyanka Chopra will now be collaborating with Australian DJ Will Sparks for a single titled ‘Young and Free’. Elaborating on the details of the track, the actress-singer described it as something new and different and asserted that it’s unique even though it has her voice and not just a run-of-the-mill track.

On the other hand, reminding us of her three year hiatus, Priyanka Chopra maintained that it was her other work commitments which includes her juggle act between Bollywood, her TV series as well as her Hollywood debut is what kept her away from music. According to her, a musician needs to dedicate a lot of their attention towards writing and making music and they should also have time to promote it. Since the actress couldn’t take away that much of time, she decided to put music related projects on hold.

On the musical front related to the Indian entertainment industry, Priyanka Chopra sang the song ‘Baba’ for her debut Marathi production Ventilator. The film went on to win National Award this year. But the actress has further added that she has no plans to sing for any of her upcoming productions. From Assamese to Marathi, Priyanka now has plans to extend her reach even in Bollywood. However, she hasn’t revealed any further details on the same.

As for acting in Bollywood projects, Priyanka Chopra is yet to announce her next venture. Her last Bollywood film was Jai Gangaajal and before that she went on to win several accolades for her performance as Kashibai in the much popular Bajirao Mastani starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.