REVEALED: Pooja Bhatt’s Jism 3 will be bold love quadrangle starring three men and a woman

Actress- filmmaker Pooja Bhatt is ready to get back in the game and begin the third instalment of Jism franchise. Pooja Bhatt has revealed that she is ready to make Jism 3 and promises it to be bolder than ever.

In a candid interview with a leading tabloid, Pooja Bhatt revealed that she is ready with the first draft of Jism 3. Her plan is to make to third instalment bolder and hotter than the previous films. She further revealed the film will be a love quadrangle with three men and a woman. Two of the male actors and the actress will be known faces whereas third male actor will be a newcomer just like Sunny Leone and John Abraham in previous installments. She wants the cast to be diverse.

Pooja Bhatt further informed that in few weeks, they will be ready with the second draft of Jism 3. Post that, they will have an idea and will start approaching the suitable actors. She has an actress in mind for the role but she is yet to approach her. Speaking of the story, Jism 3 will have a strong female character who has all the three lead men wrapped around her finger and will be floored because of her beauty, intelligence and dept.

Jism 3 is being written by Kaustav Narayaṇ Niyogi and screenplay is by Digvijay Sisodia and Sunayna Kumari. It will be directed by Pooja Bhatt. Besides this, Pooja Bhatt is also planning to make her comeback as an actress with City of Death.