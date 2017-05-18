REVEALED: The one product which Jacqueline Fernandez will NEVER endorse

A while back, the suave Abhay Deol took to the social media and unleashed his take on the fairness creams and major Bollywood stars endorsing the same. This was followed by a revelation of stars who refused to endorse fairness creams despite being offered truckloads of money for the same. These names include Ranbir Kapoor, Kangna Ranaut, Randeep Hooda and the more recently the gigantic Baahubali star Prabhas. The latest one to take a decision of not endorsing fairness creams is the gorgeous Jacqueline Fernandez, who recently spoke about her take on the fairness creams.

Speaking to a leading daily, Jacqueline Fernandez said that she had very specific reasons for not endorsing such products. Explaining her stand, she said as a brand endorser, one had to be aware of the responsibility while endorsing the said products. She added that, as the face of a brand, one had to use the product before selling it to the public. She also added that, besides sending a wrong message to children, the fairness ads also came across as bad reflection of society. Always the person to speak against discrimination, Jacqueline Fernandez said that she will never endorse fairness creams.

On the films’ front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in Judwaa 2 with Varun Dhawan (in a double role) and Taapsee Pannu. This David Dhawan directed film will be releasing on September 29 this year. On the other hand, Jacqueline Fernandez will also be seen in Reloaded (tentative title) opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Tarun Mansukhani’s Drive with Sushant Singh Rajput as her co-star.