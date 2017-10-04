Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 04.10.2017 | 8:22 PM IST

REVEALED: Nikkhil Advani unveils his next mission, to reach Mars

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Nikkhil Advani unveils his next mission, to reach Mars

With Sushant Singh Rajput and Aamir Khan venturing into the genre of space adventure, here’s yet Bollywood film that will explore it further. Nikkhil Advani recently announced his next project, a biopic on ISRO [Indian Space Research Organization] Chairman K. Radhakrishnan. This will be his first attempt to venture into space adventure.

Taking to social media to announce about this big project, Nikkhil Advani posted, “To infinity and beyond! Proud to announce a story we’ve worked to bring to @EmmayEntertain #MissionToMars @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani.” Furthermore his production house Emmay Entertainment too posted a similar message on the same platform saying, “As we embark on a new voyage, we are thrilled to announce the story of the man behind India’s #MissionToMars @radhakr272 @nikkhiladvani.” Let us tell you that Radhakrishnan is the man behind the success of Mangalyaan which was India’s mission to Mars.

The popular story of Mangalyaan marked one of the biggest achievements of India as a country. Not only did we get the title of the first Asian nation to reach the Mars orbit but also the first nation to do so in its first attempt. ISRO is the fourth agency to reach the planet after the Soviet space program, NASA and the European Space Agency.

On the other hand, details of casting and others are yet to be locked.

