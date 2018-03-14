REVEALED: Nikkhil Advani gets Saif Ali Khan starrer Operation Batla House on track with all permissions

Saif Ali Khan starrer Operation Batla House that was announced almost a year ago has not been in news for quite some time. While Nikkhil Advani who will be producing the film was busy with other commitments, so was Saif. However, now the two of them are ready to kick start the film with all permissions in place.

If recent reports are to be believed, Nikkhil Advani has been working on receiving permissions for the film. For the uninitiated, Operation Batla House is inspired by the 2008 real life encounter. It happened between police officials and two suspected terrorists of the Indian Mujahideen group in Jamia Nagar, Delhi. The operation was led by Inspector and encounter specialist Sanjeev Kumar Yadav. However, the aftermath raised questions if it was a fake encounter or real. But later, with ample evidence, the court ruled out the possibility of the fake encounter in this matter.

Considering the sensitivity of the matter, the team of Nikkhil Advani had earlier mentioned that they wouldn’t want to explore the topic in a way that creates trouble. Hence in order for the same, Nikkhil strived to get all the necessary permissions of the film. Reportedly, the filmmaker has asserted that he has a no-objection certificate from all the concerned parties. Hence, he would soon be moving ahead with the process of the film.

Saif Ali Khan is expected to play the leading role of Mohan Chand Sharma in Operation Batla House. There are also rumours that Sonakshi Sinha too is expected to play the female lead in this action drama. Recent reports state that Operation Batla House is expected to go on floor in September.

As for Saif Ali Khan, the actor is expected to feature next in the corporate drama Baazaar. It revolves around the business of Indian stock exchange market. It also marks the debut of Vinod Mehra’s son Rohan Mehra and co-stars Radhika Apte and Chitrangda Singh.

Also Read : Not Taimur? Kareena Kapoor Khan confesses Saif Ali Khan liked THIS name better for their baby