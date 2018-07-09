Revealed: The next schedule of Shahid Kapoor starrer Arjun Reddy remake will take off in Delhi

Just last week, we had reported that the makers of Arjun Reddy remake are preponing the first schedule of the film to help Shahid Kapoor. The actor’s wife Mira Rajput is in her final trimester and will be due for delivery in the next couple of months. Considering the same, the makers not only advanced the schedule of the film but also decided to kick it off in Mumbai itself. While they were scouting a location for their next schedule, now they have found the same in the Indian capital, Delhi.

Moreover, the said schedule is expected to go on floor in October and Shahid Kapoor is expected to join them in somewhere in mid of the month. If reports are to be believed, the actor will be taking his paternity break somewhere in early October after the birth of his second child. While the first schedule of Arjun Reddy remake will kick off in Mumbai this month, the makers are also planning on wrapping it up before Shahid takes his break.

While the Mumbai schedule too was planned as per Shahid Kapoor’s requirement to be with his family, the location Delhi too was finalized keeping in mind the actor’s needs of staying with his family. Recent reports state that Shahid Kapoor will be accompanied by wife Mira Rajput, his first daughter Misha and his new born when he takes off in October. Since Mira’s family resides in Delhi, she and her children will be staying with her parents. Whereas, Shahid is expected to wrap up the schedule of Arjun Reddy remake in the meanwhile.

Sandeep Vanga, who directed the Telugu film Arjun Reddy, will also be directing its Hindi remake. Produced by Ashwin Varde and Murad Khetani, the film is expected to feature Student Of The Year 2 actress Tara Sutaria as the female lead. The original starred Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles.

