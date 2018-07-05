Revealed: This is the new home of Sonam K Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja in Mumbai

For everyone who has been wondering about the marital life of Sonam K Ahuja aka Sonam Kapoor, let us tell you that amidst all her hectic schedules, the actress has been shuttling between three different cities. While her hubby Anand is a London based businessman, the actress is now planning to settle in Mumbai along with her hubby. And she has also started working towards it.

Do you remember the Sunteck apartments where one of her wedding ceremonies were held? Sonam Kapoor will be shifting to her pad in the same high rise in Bandra which she reportedly wants to be her marital home. As of now, Sonam has been spending time with her family at her Juhu residence whenever she is in Mumbai. However, she has already started work on her Bandra Sunteck residence.

It seems that the actress is keen on wrapping up the interiors by August. Sonam Kapoor will kick off The Zoya Factor that month with Dulquer Salmaan. So the actress is planning on finishing work by then.

On the other hand, Anand Ahuja is planning on expanding his business. He is contemplating on getting his brand Bhane to Mumbai this time. The move will reportedly prove quite positive for the couple considering that his brand will be able to explore the Mumbai market whereas Sonam Kapoor will be spending time with her hubby in Mumbai.

If reports are to be believed, the couple will be shuttling between Mumbai and Delhi after their new apartment in the city is ready. While Anand’s family is settled in Delhi, it is being said that he will also be flying to London once in a while since Bhane is a UK brand. On the other hand, Sonam will be taking off to locations as and when her shoot demands but will be staying in Mumbai otherwise.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor takes on fitness challenge; tags Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor to show their fitness skills