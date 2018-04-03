REVEALED: Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a businessman in Gadar Ek Prem Katha’s director’s next

Anil Sharma is thrilled about the fact that he is able to create a launchpad for his son Utkarsh in the form of Genius. The Gadar – Ek Prem Katha director is even more thrilled about the fact that he gets to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Undoubtedly, as the team gears up for the film, now we got a few tidbits of information from an excited filmmaker who is super-excited about Genius.

Speaking on the same, now we hear that Nawazuddin Siddiqui will play the role of a businessman MRS in Genius. Also, Utkarsh and Nawaz are said to be brilliant geniuses but both of them have a grey shade to their personality. Furthermore, Anil is all praises for Siddiqui’s acting skills.

Sharma maintained that no one can play his role better than Nawaz himself. He had approached the Kick actor keeping in mind that he wanted someone to do the role brilliantly. He had full faith in Nawaz and after several telephonic conversations, talks and discussions; the actor was roped in for the film. Further, Anil was happy about the fact that whilst shooting Nawaz added his own share of nuances and even further developed the character with finesse.

Anil also shockingly revealed that he had already completed a 30 day schedule when he met Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Genius in October. However, soon by November he decided to join the film’s team. And later, by February, he had wrapped up the shoot after schedules in Mumbai, Indore, Maheshwar and Mauritius.

While Anil described it as a complete entertainer, Genius is said to be a romantic thriller. It stars Ishita Chauhan as the leading lady. The film will also mark the return of 90s actress Ayesha Jhulka in a prominent role. The music is composed by Himesh Reshammiya and the film is slated to release on August 24 this year.

