Revealed: Nawazuddin Siddiqui to coach Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s film

Ranveer Singh has already garnered ample interest after he signed up for the role of the iconic Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan directorial. Based on India’s first World Cup victory in cricket, the film apparently titled ’83 has a new addition to the star cast. And it is none other than Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

While Kabir Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui earlier joined hands for the much appreciated Bajrangi Bhaijaan, this time the actor will be seen in a completely different role. He will be playing the role of the coach of the Indian cricket team in this cricket biopic. If reports are to be believed, the team of the film is in talks with Nawaz and the actor is expected to come on board soon. Although Kabir Khan has not made an official announcement, he has neither denied nor confirmed the story in recent reports.

Speaking on how passionate he is about the film, Kabir Khan was floored by the story which changed the history of cricket in India. 1983 is not just a milestone in the world of cricket but in the world of Indian sports. Kabir believes that the raw energy and the sheer passion of the young Indian cricket team were probably the most essential ingredients of that win. He also expressed his thanks to Ranveer Singh for coming on board since he was the first and last choice for the film, according to Kabir.

On the other hand, the rest of the central cast of ’83 is yet to be locked. The film is expected to go on floor later this year. It is supposed to hit the big screen next year in August but the dates are yet to be announced.

For the uninitiated, the finale of the 1983 Prudential World Cup was held between India and West Indies at Lord’s Stadium in London, UK. Besides Kapil Dev who was the captain, the team consisted of iconic players like Sunil Gavaskar, Mohinder Amarnath, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sandeep Patil, Roger Binny, Syed Kirmani, Balwinder Shandhu, Yashpal Sharma, Kirti Azad and Madan Lal.

