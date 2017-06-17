REVEALED The names of the LEADING MEN of J.P. Dutta’s Paltan

After having made films like LOC Kargil, Refugee, Border and likes, the veteran film maker J. P. Dutta is now all set with his most ambitious project titled Paltan, something that we had reported a few days back. After the film maker revealed the logo of the film, everyone were eagerly awaiting the names of the actors who will be a part of ‘history’ in the making. Reports have it that, the film is based on the 1962 Indo-China war.

So far, the names who have been confirmed in Paltan include Arjun Rampal, who will be playing the role of a Lieutenant Colonel in the film. Besides him, the others who have been signed include Abhishek Bachchan, Pulkit Samrat, Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Luv Sinha, Siddhanth Kapoor and Suniel Shetty in prominent roles. As far as leading ladies are concerned, there have been no details on the same.

While Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor and Pulkit Samrat took to the social media and announced them being a part of Paltan by stating “I am part of the PALTAN are you? #JPDutta #brothers #jaihind”, Abhishek Bachchan and Suniel Shetty tweeted stating “Brother to my left, brother to my right. Together we stand. Together we fight! I too am a part of the PALTAN, are you? #JPDutta #JaiHind”. On the other hand, while the hunky Sonu Sood announced him being a part of the film by stating “Wars come n go..but Soldiers stay eternal”…..I am part of the PALTAN ..are you! #paltan #jpdutta”, Luv S Sinha stated “United we stand! I’m part of the PALTAN, are you? #jpdutta #JaiHind #brotherhood #War #Heroes”.

