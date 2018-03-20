REVEALED: Mithun Chakraborthy’s son Mimoh to tie the knot and here are the details

It has been a while since we heard about Mahaakshay Chakraborthy, son of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborthy. However, now Mimoh has yet again resurfaced in reports as he is all set to tie the knot. The Haunted actor apparently had a puja-cum-roka ceremony recently amidst the presence of family and closed ones.

Mimoh will be tying the knot with a girl from a business family who has no ties with Bollywood. The recent roka function was held at the Chakraborthy house in Madh Island in Mumbai approximately a week ago. The match is said to be an arranged one and the family is currently in the process of finalizing the wedding date.

As for the recent ceremony, besides roka, a puja too was performed for the well-being and happiness of the to-be-married couple. Even though it was a private affair, it saw many family members attending to extend their well-wishes to the couple. If reports are to be believed, Mimoh’s grandparents too were a part of the ceremony.

According to reports, an engagement too will be planned soon. However, the details of it all are yet to be announced. The family has apparently been maintaining the good news under wraps as they are on a lookout for an auspicious occasion to make the announcement.

For the uninitiated Mahaakshay Chakraborthy, son of Mithun and Yogita Bali, made his Bollywood debut with the film titled Jimmy. While he continued his acting stint with films like Loot and Enemmy, Mimoh also made his debut in Bengali cinema. As of now, on the career front, he is prepping for the TV show Gama. Produced by Salman Khan, it features Sohail Khan in the lead along with TV actor Mohammad Nazim playing an integral role in this period wrestler biopic series.