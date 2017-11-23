REVEALED: Manoj Bajpayee to play dacoit in Chambal

For the past few weeks, Abhishek Chaubey’s next, tentatively titled Chambal, has been making a lot of news. While Sushant Singh Rajput spoke about kicking off the film in an awards gala, the leading lady of the film Bhumi Pednekar has been sharing about her preps for the same on Instagram. Now the latest news about the film is that it will feature Manoj Bajpayee.

Earlier, we had reported that Manoj Bajpayee will be an integral part of Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 and now the actor will also play a pivotal role of a dacoit in this forthcoming gritty drama of Abhishek Chaubey. Furthermore, excited about working with Abhishek, Manoj was all praises for the Udta Punjab filmmaker and asserted about how he has loved the filmmaker’s work in the past which includes Ishqiya and Dedh Ishqiya.

Talking about his character in the film, Manoj Bajpayee did not divulge many details but maintained that it is an initial stage and that they are yet to even decide a name of the said character. The actor claimed that for him it was more about working with Abhishek than the role and also expressed about how impressed he has been with the way Chaubey sets his stories in the midst of rural or semi-urban areas.

Manoj Bajpayee will start shooting for the film in February whereas the leading pair of the film, Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar will start their schedule in December itself. In fact, Bhumi has already flown to Chambal to start her preparations for the film a little early so that she can get to understand the locality and her character a little better.