REVEALED: Make-up secrets behind the looks of Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat and Rishi Kapoor in Mulk

This year has been a great one for National Award-winning make-up, hair and prosthetic designer Preetisheel Singh. She started the year with the blockbuster success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Padmaavat, where she created the looks for Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. The film received rave reviews, and the media went ga-ga especially over Ranveer’s look of the evil ruler Alauddin Khilji.

And just as the dust had settled over this controversial epic drama, came the touching and endearing looks of Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, which Preetisheel curated for Umesh Shukla’s runaway hit 102 Not Out.

But it was this month that the makeover wiz had her hattrick clincher with Anubhav Sinha‘s Mulk; a gripping take on Muslim patriotism in a Hindu-majority India. The film has not only made an indelible mark at the box-office, but has managed to effectively send out a fabulous and strong message of equality and brotherhood.

“This year has truly been a rollercoaster ride for me. Not only am I proud of having designed memorable looks for such lovely films, but am elated that our filmmakers are finally giving a lot of credence to make-up and prosthetic work in Bollywood,” beams Preetisheel, adding, “This is just the beginning.”

True that! Its undoubtedly a great time for the profession! And the talented lady’s career is going ahead full steam with new projects too. Preetisheel’s repertoire includes movies such as Housefull 3, Mom, the Tamil film 24, Brothers, Rangoon, Parched, Shivaay, Talwar, House Next Door, Haider, Ghayal Once Again, Finding Fanny, Hawaizaada as well as the pre-Mughal historical epic Nanak Shah Fakir, for which she won the ‘National Film Award for Best Makeup’.

Coming up next are more innovative looks she is designing for films like the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackeray, Atharvaa-starrer Boomerang, Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Andhadhun and John Abraham-starrer Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW), in which the actor is reported to sport 18 different looks.

Also Read: Boyfriend Ranveer Singh captures a cute moment between girlfriend Deepika Padukone and her sister Anisha Padukone