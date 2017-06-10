REVEALED: Logo of JP Dutta’s next war film titled Paltan

Earlier this year we had reported that prominent filmmaker JP Dutta would be seen returning to direction with the film titled Paltan. In fact we had also informed you that the said film would feature none other than Abhishek Bachchan and Pulkit Samrat.

Well earlier today, Dutta best remembered for Border released the logo of his next venture Paltan. While Border went on to achieve several milestones and was even screened to commemorate India’s 70th Independence Day, the director- producer now hopes to push the envelope and present audiences with another chapter from Indian history.

Though the makers remain tight-lipped about the details, Paltan will boast of an exciting ensemble starkest and is even rumoured to have actual army jawans star in the film, much like his previous cinematic offerings. In fact, rumours state that the film is based on the 1962 Indo-China war.

Talking about Paltan JP Dutta says, “It’s time to tell a new story, to tell another part of history of our country and salute more real life heroes! I present Paltan. A film and a subject very close to my heart and I’m extremely excited about it!”

The casting of Dutta’s larger than life drama is underway and will be announced soon, reports state that Abhishek Bahchcan and Pulkit Samrat will feature in the film. Produced by JP Films and directed by JP Dutta, Paltan which goes on floors later this year, is scheduled for a summer 2018 release.