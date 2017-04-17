REVEALED: Lisa Ray to play Adil Hussain’s wife in Dobara

After battling with cancer, Lisa Ray returned to the silver screen and she was also seen in a sizzling avatar in many photoshoots. Now, the actress is all set to take on the big screen again and this time it will be with Prawaal Raman’s Dobara.

Talking about finally working with director Prawaal Raman, Lisa said, “Prawaal and I have been talking about working together for literally years! I really love his work, his sensibility and approach towards cinema which overlaps a lot with mine. I love working with directors who think out of the box.”

In a story based on changing times, people and internal conflict due to external happenings, Lisa will be seen playing wife on screen to Adil Hussain whose work she is really fond of. Speaking about the same, she added, “Adil Hussain is a huge talent and a wonderful human being and I’m happy that we had the opportunity to work together as the entire experience is definitely a masterclass in acting. In addition, Adil is also a great cook and cooked for us on set as well as shared some wonderful anecdotes about his experiences on stage. I’m proud to call him a friend now post the shoot.”

Besides Lisa Ray, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem and Adil Hussain too will prominent roles in Dobara. The film, which is a four character based human drama with an edge of horror, slated to release on May 19.

