REVEALED: Lara Dutta turns judge on reality show

She may not be doing too many films any more but Lara Dutta is more than content with her professional life. The actress has been juggling time between her home and her career. After doing some special appearances and supporting roles in films, now she has shifted her attention towards TV. The former beauty queen will now turn judge for a dance reality show.

Lara Dutta has decided to experiment with small screen by turning judge for the forthcoming dance show High Fever… Dance Ka Naya Tevar. It will also have director-choreographer Ahmed Khan sharing the judging panel with her. Lara went on to state that she decided to be a part of the show because the intrigued her.

Unlike other dance shows, High Fever… Dance Ka Naya Tevar is a couple’s dance show. The participants will be taking the dance challenge in pairs. The pairs can be anyone, whether it is a mother-daughter or a husband-wife, or a teacher-student Jodi. The show not only looks at dance skills but also relationship dynamics.

Talking about the same, Lara spoke about how relationships have been an integral part of her life. She also stated about how she would be judging the contestants on the basis of their beauty and tevar of their relationship. On the other hand, she also spoke about her dance-bond with her daughter.

The actress, who is trained in dance, revealed that she dances best with her daughter because they dance like no one is watching. Dutta believes that when someone attempts to do something with their loved ones they are bound to succeed.

Lara Dutta, who was recently seen in films like Azhar and Fitoor, will next be seen in Welcome To New York. It stars Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh and Karan Johar in prominent roles and it is slated to release on February 23.