REVEALED: Why Kriti Sanon SHOUTS LOUDLY before filming intense scenes

Ever since the time the beautiful Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti, there has been no looking back for this PYT. Despite the presence of superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, she held her own in the smash hit film Dilwale, in which she was paired opposite Varun Dhawan. Even as she is working her way out to stardom, we got to know a certain secret behind her realistic performances.

And the secret is that, just before she performs intense sequences, Kriti Sanon actually screams her way out in her vanity van. Reports state that, she does so because she believes that screaming releases all her energy and tensions and helped her to be perfect while delivering the shot.

Speaking about the same, Kriti Sanon said that, before enacting any intense scene, she always thought about what the particular character must be feeling at that very moment. She revealed that, recently, while shooting for Raabta, there was an intense scene that required her to scream at Jim Sarbh. As a practice, before giving the shot, she screamed her lungs out in her vanity van. That’s when Raabta’s Dinesh Vijan joked that she was possessed!

Besides Kriti Sanon, Raabta stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Jim Sarbh in the lead roles. Directed by Dinesh Vijan, Raabta is all set to release on June 9 this year. Besides Raabta, Kriti Sanon will also be seen in Bareilly Ki Barfii along with Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana. The film has been directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and is slated to release on July 21 this year.