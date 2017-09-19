REVEALED Kriti Sanon replaces Taapsee Pannu in this John Abraham starrer and here’s the reason" />

Just a few days ago, there were reports about John Abraham and Taapsee Pannu coming together for the first time for a thriller. But it seems that audiences will have to wait for a little longer to see these stars together on screen, since we now hear that Taapsee has been replaced Kriti Sanon in the film.

The film in question, that is adaptation of the Spanish film The Invisible Guest, will now feature Kriti Sanon who will share screen space with John Abraham for the first time. However, unlike most of the times, when a replacement is a result of date clashes and choc-o-block schedules, this time around, it is mainly due to difference of opinion. The makers were in a dilemma about the actress and it was finally zeroed in on Kriti Sanon.

It so happened that, the producers of the film which is JA Entertainment [John Abraham’s production house] as well as Sunir Kheterpal were keen on taking Taapsee Pannu as the leading lady after Sunil recommended her name. Kheterpal had apparently approached the actress long ago promising to make her a part of the film much before the others came on board.

The ‘others’ in question is KriArj Entertainment who decided to take Kriti Sanon on board. After a series of discussions between the producers, it was finally decided to have Kriti on board as they agreed of her being the apt choice for the same. It seems that the founders of KriArj, Prernaa Arora and Arjun N Kapoor are quite impressed with Kriti and her performance in Bareilly Ki Barfi and have even went on sign her for another film.

On the other hand, coming to the remake of The Invisible Guest, the film is expected to roll by the end of this year. As for the rest of the details, we yet await the announcement.