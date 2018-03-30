REVEALED: Katrina Kaif turns brand ambassador for Tropicana and here are the details

Katrina Kaif may be busy with hectic work commitments. But the actress’ love for fitness is something that she will continue to find time for! Whether it is her gym or campaigns that promote a healthy lifestyle, we can always count on Katrina. Doing just the same, Katrina has turned brand ambassador for a juice brand Tropicana.

And one of the main reasons for the same is probably because the campaign aims at providing enough nutrition to its audience. For the new range of Tropicana, that is called Tropicana Essentials IRON, the juices at aiming at promoting a fit lifestyle amidst a chaotic life. Katrina Kaif seems to be in sync with the concept of this new Tropicana campaign whose tagline is ‘My Health My Way’.

The actress has never shied away from promoting or expressing her thoughts on the need of fitness in our day-to-day life. She, as stated by many of her BFFs, has induced healthy living as an essential part of her routine. And now Katrina has expressed the same thoughts on the brand.

Speaking on how fitness is the need of the hour, Katrina reportedly spoke about how she can resonate with the young audiences who face time constraints amidst their choc-o-bloc schedule. At the same time, she is happy to see many dedicating time and attention to their health. Katrina also stressed on the importance of finding the right products that will work amidst this hectic lifestyle.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently shooting for the Aanand L. Rai film Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan. It features the superstar in the role of a dwarf and also stars Anushka Sharma. Furthermore, she will also be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. It also features Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh in a prominent role. Both her films are expected to release by the end of this year.

