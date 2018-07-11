Revealed: Kareena Kapoor Khan to give her stylist to Sara Ali Khan and this is the REASON!

Kareena Kapoor Khan and many such Bollywood actresses have their own stylists and are often comfortable working with them for almost all their films and public appearances. Such is the relation of Kareena Kapoor Khan and her special stylist Pompy. In fact, if you check out the Instagram of Pompy you will find several pictures of the stylist and his muse, Kareena from their varied outings. And keeping all of these into consideration, the actress still decided to go ahead and ask Pompy to help Sara Ali Khan in Simmba.

When Saif Ali Khan decided to get married to Kareena Kapoor Khan, there were various speculative theories about the kind of relation the actress shares with Saif’s kids with Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Khan. However, the Kapoor lady shunned all the rumours by posting pictures with both the kids. Furthermore, she has also often spoken about the friendly relation she shares with her husband’s children Ibrahim and Sara.

In fact, in the past too, there have been reports that Kareena Kapoor Khan is taking keen interest in the grooming of Sara Ali Khan for her Bollywood ventures. Besides all that help, Kareena has now taken it a step further by lending her stylist Pompy to Sara Ali Khan. If recent reports are to be believed, Kareena wasn’t happy with the way Sara was styled in her debut film Kedarnath, which features her opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

On the other hand, reports claim that Kareena Kapoor Khan didn’t want the same to happen to Sara for her next film Simmba. The film features her opposite Ranveeer Singh and will release in close succession after Kedarnath. Hence, for Simmba, which is also Kareena’s bestie Karan Johar’s production, the actress has decided that her stylist Pompy will style Sara Ali Khan.

In fact, certain reports also claim that the climax sequence of Kedarnath too will feature Sara in a distinct look owing to the same.

