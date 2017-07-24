REVEALED: Kareena Kapoor Khan finds her leading man in web series star Sumeet Vyas

His claim to fame is a web series titled Permanent Roommates and now Sumeet Vyas has went on to bag one of the most awaited projects, Veere Di Wedding. The film that marks the comeback of Kareena Kapoor Khan post motherhood, is all set to go on floor soon and Sumeet can’t stop being excited about it.

Although it was announced a while back, it is now that the casting process is getting completed. Earlier, Kareena had mentioned that the chick flick will see Sonam Kapoor and the rest of the girl gang attend Kareena’s wedding and now we hear that she is paired along with Sumeet Vyas in the film. The actress will be meeting him for the first time and she expressed that she is looking forward to meet her onscreen love interest.

On the other hand, Sumeet Vyas considers this as one of his most unbelievable moments and revealed that he now has extra mileage in front of his family who have been extra sweet to him ever since he signed the film. Sumeet went on to mention that they are big Kareena fans and hence the special treatment.

As for his role in the film, Sumeet asserted that he is not delusional and is completely aware that the film is a chick flick, at the same time, he described his character as a meaty and badmaash one who adds humour to the plot. While he also stated that it is not just any male role thrown in the picture, his director Shashanka Ghosh too had clarified that they require a solid actor to pull off the part.

Also, Sumeet Vyas is excited about sharing screen space with Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania who play the other two important characters in the girl gang. In fact, the actor has known them since his early days in acting and hence is quite happy to share screen space with them.