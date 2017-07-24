REVEALED: Karan Singh Grover and Neil Nitin Mukesh come together for a thriller

Although we haven’t seen him on the big screen since Hate Story 3, we have time and again spotted Karan Singh Grover sharing fitness tips, videos and giving sneak peek into his holiday mode with wife Bipasha Basu on social media. As they continue to promote their monkey love, we now hear that the actor is gearing up for his next film.

The said film tentatively titled Firki is also said to star Neil Nitin Mukesh in an integral role but the details of the same is kept under wraps. The film is said to be a thriller to be directed by Ankoosh Bhatt and will be extensively shot in UK. We hear that the said schedule will be for about 40 days.

Also starring Sandeepa Dhar, Shibani Dandekar, Kay Kay Menon among others, Firki is slated to go on floor in August in London.