REVEALED: Karan Johar’s birthday party plans for TONIGHT!

Karan Johar, who happens to be one of Bollywood’s most acclaimed film makers, celebrates his grand birthday today. This year will mark his 45th birthday. Much like his films, which are always larger than life, his birthday’s plans too, is reportedly being planned to be on a larger scale. This year‘s birthday is definitely very special for Karan Johar as this year, it will be his first birthday after becoming a father of two children Yash and Roohi.

As per the buzz, the birthday boy Karan Johar will be having a grand birthday party at his house tonight. No prizes for guessing that, it will be Karan Johar himself who will be playing the host with the most. The list of invited guests includes the ‘who’s who’ of Bollywood. As per the buzz, these names include the Khan trio viz., Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma amongst the others. A special invitation has been reportedly sent by the ‘mentor’ Karan Johar to his ‘students’ trio of Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

Just like his films, Karan Johar’s birthday too, will be filled with song and dance galore. A specially made customised dance floor has been said to be set up at Karan Johar’s residence, in addition to an international DJ and a specially designed bar.

Watch this space for updates.