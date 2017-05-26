REVEALED: Karan Johar to launch three new faces this year

Yesterday filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated his birthday with much pomp and fanfare, but making the occasion memorable was the live Facebook session that was co-ordinated by none other than Alia Bhatt. But what caught our attention during the live session was the revelation that Karan Johar made about his forthcoming projects or rather more specifically the cast members the said projects would feature.

In fact, when quizzed by Alia Bhatt during the live session on whether he would be launching any new faces, Karan Johar responded saying, “Yes! Three faces coming up this year. Very soon. We’ll be at a theater near you. Keep watching”. Interestingly, though Karan confirmed that his banner Dharma Production would be launching new faces, the filmmaker made it a point to keep their names a secret.

However, as per the industry buzz and speculation, Karan Johar is more than likely to launch the Bollywood careers of Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan and Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor. In fact, one of the two have apparently already been roped in for the film Student of the Year 2. Apart from this, reports also state that Karan Johar might produce a Hindi remake of the Marathi film Sairat that will feature the third new face.