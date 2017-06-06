REVEALED: Why Karan Johar doesn’t want to be on the prestigious ‘Forbes’ list!

By now, we all know that what sets a Karan Johar’s film apart from the rest is the grand opulence and the lavishness that comes as a given with all his films. And when it comes to the films that Karan Johar makes, he never compromises on the aspects of opulence and the lavishness, even if it comes with truckloads of cost attached to it.

A firm believer of brand over wealth, Karan Johar, by his own admission stated in his autobiography ‘An Unsuitable Boy’ that people think that he had more money than he actually did. In the same breath, he also added that they would be surprised if they saw his balance sheets! He also confessed that, he is not a ‘penny wise, pound foolish’ kind of person. His theory about money is extremely simple, which was if money went, it will surely come back. Karan Johar, who does not gamble in anything, felt that, he did not have the need to be on any of the list of the millionaires. Additionally, he also did not want to be on the ‘Forbes’ list not wanted to be public listed.

Karan Johar, who wanted everyone to be remembered for the things that he had done, also did not feel the need of the financial validation of a ‘Financial Times’ or ‘Economic Times’. The reason was that he did not want them to tell him that he was the most powerful or the richest, because he believed that he was that!