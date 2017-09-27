REVEALED: Kapil Sharma is all set to croon for his next film

It’s a known fact that Kapil Sharma is on a break owing to his ill health. While his ongoing skit-chat show on Sony network has been shut for some time due to the actor’s health issues, Kapil is simultaneously also gearing up for his second film Firangi, which is also his own production. Now reportedly we hear that the said film, which not only features him as an actor, will also have him as a singer.

Kapil Sharma has often showcased his singing skills on national television when he was seen crooning a few lines along with the guests of his chat show. But now, the actor will indeed be singing for his second film Firangi for a song which will be an unplugged version. The song in question is titled ‘Saheba Russ Gayi Hai’ which will originally be sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for the film.

Asserting the same, director of the film Rajiv Dhingra also revealed that the song will also have other renditions that will include the ones by Shafqat Amanat Ali as well as Neha Bhasin. Talking about the impending shoot of the song, Rajiv expressed his desire to shoot the track with mood lighting wherein he wants to give it a feel of the show ‘Coke Studio’ [a popular live music reality show featuring popular musicians across different cities]. However, he also maintained that he is yet to finalize a date to record and shoot the said song.

As for the film itself, Firangi is set in the 1920s at the backdrop of India’s freedom struggle. It is a light-hearted romantic comedy that has extensively been shot at the banks of Sutlej. From what we hear, a huge set resembling a village was erected there for the film. While the film has been delayed for quite some time, as of now, the unit is waiting for Kapil to recover from his health issues so that they can kick start the promotions of the same.