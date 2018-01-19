REVEALED: Kapil Sharma returns to TV with a game show. Here are the details

2017 was a ghastly year for television superstar Kapil Sharma. His very popular The Kapil Sharma Show groaned to halt after some unsavoury controversies. And his feature film Firangi floundered at the box office, leaving a big question-mark on his career. But Kapil is all set to strike back, this time not with a stand-up comedy hour but a game-show where Kapil will host celebrity guests as well as people from ordinary middleclass homes.

A very close friend of Kapil reveals all the details, “Kapil was inspired to do a game-show from the success of Amitji’s Kaun Banega Crorepati. Kapil is doing a game-show but not on the lines of KBC. It will be a unique format, not seen on Indian television. In fact the format is being worked out as we speak. It will have celebrities and ordinary people on the hot seat. As host Kapil will interweave a lot of anecdotes and jokes around the presence of the participants. The idea is to have fun while taking something home. The prizes will range from a pressure cooker to a luxury car.”

Kapil Sharma is personally looking into the creative aspects of the game show. It will be named after the host. Kapil’s close friend and collaborator Rajiev Dhingra who was an integral part of the earlier Kapil Sharma Show is busy directing a Punjabi film. Dhingra won’t be a part of Kapil’s game show which goes on air on Sony Entertainment in March.