REVEALED: Kalki Koechlin joins the cast of Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

Kalki Koechlin who previously collaborated with Zoya Akhtar for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is all set to join hands with her once again. She will feature in a prominent role in the filmmaker’s film on street rappers, Gully Boy, with Ranveer Singh as the protagonist.

Although we aren’t aware of a lot of details, it is being said that Kalki will play the role of a rapper just like Ranveer Singh in the film. Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy which has been in news since last year, is inspired by the real life story of Mumbai street rappers Divine and Naezy who have now made a name for themselves.

The film in question is currently in the pre-production stage with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt attending various script reading sessions. Kalki, who is the latest addition to the cast, is also expected to join them soon for the same. As for the film itself, we hear that it will go on floor next week and will be shot in varied locations of Mumbai including the famous slums of Dharavi.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of his much delayed film Padmaavat which is now slated to release on January 25. Alia Bhatt has a release coming soon with Raazi hitting the theatres in May. And Kalki Koechlin, who is also working on other projects like indie films and shorts, was last seen in the critically acclaimed film Ribbon.