REVEALED: Kajol to kick off Pradeep Sarkar’s next on January 24

While we haven’t seen Kajol in Bollywood films ever since Dilwale in 2015, the actress is all set to return in an author backed role in her hubby Ajay Devgn’s forthcoming production. Kajol, who will be seen as the protagonist in this Pradeep Sarkar directorial tentatively titled Ela, is all set to kick off the shoot of the film on January 24.

Although there have been many speculative reports about the film, recently it was being said that the makers are keen on titling the film Ela. It is a known fact that the film is a screen adaptation of the popular Gujarati play Beta Kagdo and will feature Kajol as a single mother to a son. But later, reports also surfaced claiming that the actress will essay the role of an aspiring singer.

These reports gave us a glimpse into the plotline of the film stating that Kajol will apparently harbour dreams of becoming a singer since childhood but is crushed when she marries at a young age. Her marriage however is said to be short-lived and while she discovers a whole new side to her whilst raising her son alone, she also reconnects with music during the same time.

Ela is co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Abhinav Shukla and as mentioned before, is slated to go on floor this month. While the release date is yet to be locked, it is expected to hit the big screen in the second half of 2018. The other details of the film including the cast are being kept under wraps as of now.