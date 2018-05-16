REVEALED: John Abraham to play Sanjeev Kumar Yadav in Nikkhil Advani’s Batla House

The Nikkhil Advani directorial and the much talked about Batla House finds its cop in John Abraham. To be more specific, John has now been roped in to play Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, the head behind the Operation Batla House.

Nikkhil Advani has expressed excitement over collaborating with John Abraham, considering that the two are already working together for Satyameva Jayate. The latter is a film that is currently on floors with John as the lead alongside Manoj Bajpayee and is produced by Nikkhil Advani. In fact, Advani has asserted in reports that John fits the bill perfectly.

He also reasoned about it adding that to play the character of Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, he wanted someone who was physically and mentally strong. So he decided to rope in John, whose flash of dimples, according to Nikkhil, makes him stand out from the crowd. For the uninitiated, let us remind you that Batla House is based on the real life firing that happened in India’s capital, Delhi between the police officials and the terrorist group, Indian Mujahideen.

In fact, there have been theories floating about the Operation wherein some police officials were blamed for it claiming that it was an intentional encounter. Keeping the sensitivity of the matter in mind, Nikkhil also revealed that Batla House will retain all perspectives in mind. He mentioned that the encounter case will be seen from three different perspectives, one of the police, one of those present at the location and the real picture.

On the other hand, John Abraham too has expressed his eagerness to play such a decorated police officer. He also maintained that he will soon be meeting Sanjeev and his family to know more about him. Let us remind you that after the Batla House encounter, DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who has eight President Gallantry Awards, has won one of them for executing this operation.

As for Batla House, we hear that the film will be shot at many locations including Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai and Nepal. It is expected to go on floor in September and is said to be a 50 day shoot schedule.

