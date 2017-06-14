Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 14.06.2017 | 9:51 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
follow us on

REVEALED: Irrfan Khan is the leading man in Marc Turtletaub’s Puzzle

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Irrfan Khan is the leading man in Marc Turtletaub’s Puzzle

While Irrfan Khan has been a part of some of the most prestigious Hollywood projects like the Jurassic Park franchise and Inferno, the actor has bagged yet another coveted film we hear. With the success of his recent release Hindi Medium, now the actor is all set to kick start Puzzle, directed by Marc Turtletaub.

After a busy first half of 2017, Irrfan Khan, we hear, will be dedicating the second half of the year for the said film. This year has always been both remarkable and busy for Irrfan with his release Hindi Medium becoming one of the few successes in Bollywood this year and has already completed the shoot for two other films, one being Raita opposite Kriti Kulhari, directed by Abhinay Deo and Tanuja Chandra’s  Kareeb Kareeb Single opposite Parvathy Menon.

Even before Irrfan could complete celebrating the success of Hindi Medium, he has taken off to New York where the shoot has started for Puzzle in which he essays the lead alongside actress Kelly Macdonald. Apparently, the actor will be finishing off a 45 day shooting schedule for the same.

The film tells the story of a 40-something woman who is occupied in caring for the men in her family. When she discovers that she has a gift for assembling puzzles, her world begins to open up and her entire family is forced to adjust and grow as well.

Tags : , , , , , ,

You might also like

WOW! Irrfan Khan and Priyanka Chopra in…

WOW! Amy Jackson will take training in…

Box Office: Hindi Medium goes past Queen,…

Box Office: Hindi Medium set for Rs. 60…

Box Office: According to Aamir Khan’s…

Box Office: Hindi Medium Day 20 in overseas

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification