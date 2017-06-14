REVEALED: Irrfan Khan is the leading man in Marc Turtletaub’s Puzzle

While Irrfan Khan has been a part of some of the most prestigious Hollywood projects like the Jurassic Park franchise and Inferno, the actor has bagged yet another coveted film we hear. With the success of his recent release Hindi Medium, now the actor is all set to kick start Puzzle, directed by Marc Turtletaub.

After a busy first half of 2017, Irrfan Khan, we hear, will be dedicating the second half of the year for the said film. This year has always been both remarkable and busy for Irrfan with his release Hindi Medium becoming one of the few successes in Bollywood this year and has already completed the shoot for two other films, one being Raita opposite Kriti Kulhari, directed by Abhinay Deo and Tanuja Chandra’s Kareeb Kareeb Single opposite Parvathy Menon.

Even before Irrfan could complete celebrating the success of Hindi Medium, he has taken off to New York where the shoot has started for Puzzle in which he essays the lead alongside actress Kelly Macdonald. Apparently, the actor will be finishing off a 45 day shooting schedule for the same.

The film tells the story of a 40-something woman who is occupied in caring for the men in her family. When she discovers that she has a gift for assembling puzzles, her world begins to open up and her entire family is forced to adjust and grow as well.