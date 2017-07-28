REVEALED! Hrithik Roshan to start prep for Krrish 4 this year; goes on floor in early 2018

Fans of Hrithik Roshan and also the trade are wondering as to which will be Hrithik Roshan’s next flick, especially considering that it’s been six months since his last film Kaabil hit theatres. While there were reports that his next film will be Krrish 4 with his father Rakesh Roshan, there was also news going around that he’ll play the role of Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar in Vikas Bahl’s film. Now, it has come to light that it’s Krrish 4 that Hrithik Roshan has given priority to, at the moment.

The paperwork is yet to be done but since Rakesh Roshan is in the last leg of scripting Krrish 4, Hrithik Roshan decided to start prep for it first. Also, there were reports that Vikas Bahl has been told to delay his biopic so that sexual abuse allegations were placed on him by an employee of Phantom Films, owned by him, Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena are forgotten. The said incident happened in April this year and shocked Bollywood and trade circles.

Rakesh Roshan confirmed that he starts shooting for Krrish 4 in early 2018. He revealed that he along with Hrithik Roshan brainstormed on the story for many days. He also assured that Hrithik Roshan will play Krrish and that characters from earlier instalments will also appear in the film. Will this be Hollywood actor Priyanka Chopra’s next Bollywood film in a long time? At the same time, new characters will also be introduced. Lastly, he said that Hrithik Roshan will start preparations for his role this year itself.

Although not confirmed, it is said that Krrish 4 would release on Christmas 2018. However, Aanand L Rai’s film featuring Shah Rukh Khan as a dwarf also releases on the same day. It remains to be seen if Rakesh Roshan would clash yet again with Shah Rukh Khan after the Raees-Kaabil clash. Raees, starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Rahul Dholakia, was to earlier release on Eid 2016 and clash with Salman Khan-starrer Sultan. But in May 2016, Raees was pushed to Republic Day 2017. This rattled Rakesh Roshan, since his film Kaabil was already scheduled for the said period. It obviously led to a lot of fan wars and problems in seat sharing. Ultimately, both films released on the same day and both underperformed. It is said that both Raees and Kaabil would have done better if they had arrived solo.