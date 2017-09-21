REVEALED: Here’s the reason why Vidya Balan accepted the post in CBFC

There are quite a number of changes happening in CBFC with Prasoon Joshi turning chief of the same and now, Vidya Balan too has joined as a new member of the board. The actress recently during an event also revealed the reason why she decided to agree when she was approached for being a part of CBFC.

Talking about the same, Vidya Balan stated that she decided to agree to be a part of the board because she was worried that later, she will lose the right to criticize any decision made by the CBFC. So when she got a chance, she decided to take it as opportunity and fulfill the responsibilities.

As for her taking up her duties, although the actress maintained silence when it came to talking about their work in detail, she did reveal that in the recent meeting held with the board members had everyone in sync as far as their thoughts about CBFC are concerned. The actress also believes that the industry is slowly changing as we have become more accepting towards a new kind of cinema.

About her upcoming films, Vidya Balan is now gearing up for the release of Tumhari Sulu which features her as a housewife. Her mundane life suddenly takes a twist when she becomes a late night radio jockey at a popular radio station. It also stars Neha Dhupia, Manav Kaul in prominent roles and is slated to release by the end of this year.