REVEALED: Here’s why Ranbir Kapoor has been credited in Ittefaq

Every time we watch a film before it starts, there always is a list of people the makers of the film wish to specifically thank. Well the Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna starrer Ittefaq isn’t much different either. But it isn’t the said ‘Special Thanks’ list that caught our attention, instead it was one name in particular that did, and that name is of Ranbir Kapoor, who has been listed under the ‘Special thanks’ segment in opening credits.

No we aren’t giving out any spoilers, but we did get in touch with the makers of Ittefaq who at first weren’t ready to disclose why Ranbir Kapoor has been thanked but ultimately relented and gave us the reason. Talking about the same, director Abhay Chopra commented saying, “Ranbir Kapoor has been a friend to me for the longest time. In fact we have been friends since kinder garden, and are still friends. Besides this he has always stuck by me and been there when needed, so in some way this is my way of saying thank you to Ranbir for being my friend.” Interestingly, Ranbir had also featured in Abhay Chopra’s short film titled India 1964, even before he made his big Bollywood debut in Saawariya.

As for the film, Ittefaq, that is directed by Abhay Chopra and produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Karan Johar’s Dharma Production hit screens today.