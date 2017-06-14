REVEALED: Here’s why Ranbir Kapoor confessed that Jagga Jasoos will be his last film as a producer

By now, we all know that Jagga Jasoos marked the foray of Ranbir Kapoor into production but the actor seems to have had enough of his behind the camera role. Ranbir recently confessed that he won’t be producing films anymore.

Jagga Jasoos, that marks the collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and Anurag Basu after Barfi, was announced over two years ago and the film faced many setbacks. While the actor had then decided to produce the film, Ranbir has now decided to make Jagga Jasoos as his first and last production. In fact, the news of his production venture had given rise to speculations about him reviving the banner of his grandfather, the original showman Raj Kapoor. However after his recent confession it seems that there will be no progress on the same.

Talking about arriving at this decision, Ranbir Kapoor reportedly mentioned that he did not find production his cup of tea and that he is too lazy to be called a filmmaker. While he expressed his happiness over being credited as a producer for Jagga Jasoos, he also added that he appreciates and wants to retain his role only as an actor.

As far as the delay is concerned, Ranbir Kapoor did express his disappointment over setbacks and maintained that only one person is not to be blamed in this scenario. He added that everyone was somewhere to be blamed for the postponement.

Co-starring Katrina Kaif, Jagga Jasoos that is shot across varied locations from Shimla to South Africa, is slated to release on July 14.