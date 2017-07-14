REVEALED: Here’s why Priyanka Chopra will be giving IIFA a miss

While practically the whole of B-town is in the Big Apple to celebrate a night of films and glamour with IIFA, our Bollywood-Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra seems to have other plans. From superstars to Gen Y actors, as the fraternity is prepping for IIFA, the actress has decided to return to her hometown Mumbai and this is the reason.

In fact, Priyanka Chopra posted about her return on social media and it has left many surprised. Of late, there have been many speculations about Priyanka Chopra giving IIFA a miss deliberately because of her newly gained Hollywood stardom but recent reports have a different story to tell. The actress is returning to the city for the release of her Marathi film Kay Re Rascala.

Readers may be aware that Priyanka Chopra turned producer with regional cinema and Kay Re Rascala is her second Marathi production after Ventilator. And now we hear, that Priyanka has returned to the city to address the media along with her mother Madhu Chopra, who handles her production work when the actress is out of town.

The reason for the ongoing rumours is said to be the numerous work commitments that Priyanka has in New York which includes the shoot of her English series ‘Quantico’ which has received an extension for its third season as well as two of her Hollywood films, A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic? Owing to the same, her sudden return has further fueled up various reports about the reason why she is not attending IIFA.

On the other hand, talking about her plans after she arrives to Mumbai, it is also being said that Priyanka Chopra will ring in her birthday on July 18 in the city with family and friends. She will also be celebrating her brother Siddharth Chopra’s birthday and wished him on social media a day ago.