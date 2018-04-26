REVEALED: Here’s how much the producers had to pay for the rights of Arjun Reddy remake starring Shahid Kapoor

The speculative news about the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy has been doing the rounds for quite some time now. The Telugu social-romantic drama had garnered the attention of many filmmakers after it became a runaway hit in Telugu cinema when it released in 2017. Just a day ago, Shahid Kapoor was announced as the male lead. And now yet another intriguing factor was released about the film. The makers had to apparently shell out Rs. 7 crores solely for the remake rights.

Well, when we talk about normal films, the general price range for purchasing the rights of a film, varies between Rs. 2 to Rs. 3 crores. But considering the popularity of Arjun Reddy and its demand in Bollywood, it seems that the makers had to bid higher in order to acquire the rights. Producer Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde, who are the key producers of Arjun Reddy remake, were ready to pay about Rs. 7 crores for this film and eventually bought the rights. However, the makers have reportedly refused to speak about the monetary dealings related to the film.

Speaking on the film, the Shahid Kapoor starrer is currently in its initial stages. On the other hand, the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is working on the script. It is being said that since Arjun Reddy was initially created to suit the Telugu audiences’ sensibilities, now the film is being recreated for the Hindi speaking audiences.

As for the leading lady, it is being said that the makers are on a hunt for the same. Reports state that three actresses have been approached for the role but the names are kept under wraps. The makers are keen on having a fresh pairing with Shahid, so rest assured that this actress will play Kapoor’s love interest for the first time. The announcement is expected to be made by next month.

