REVEALED: Here’s how long the Rajkumar Hirani film SANJU is

Come June 29, we will see the life of actor Sanjay Dutt unfold on the big screen with the film Sanju slated to release. Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the title role as Sanjay Dutt, audiences across the nation is eagerly anticipating the release of this biopic based on one of Bollywood’s bad boys. But even before it hits screens, we hear that Sanju, like most Rajkumar Hirani ventures, will be a rather long watch.

In fact, though the film revolves around two main topics from Sanjay Dutt’s life viz. his struggle with substance addiction and his possession of fire arms, we hear that the film will be a marathon watch spanning 2 hours and 35 minutes. Says a source close to the project, “Rajkumar Hirani is known for films whose duration usually spans excess of two hours, and with the Sanjay Dutt biopic, it is obvious that the film will be lengthy. Given the subject matter and the fact that Dutt’s life has so much to offer it would be a mammoth task to compress everything in a shorter film”.

In fact, Sanju though based on just two major points in the actor’s life features a multitude of other stories that feature in the background to help build the story. As for the film itself, produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and presented by Fox Star Studio, Sanju is slated to release on June 29.