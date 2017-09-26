REVEALED: Here’s the final list of Bigg Boss 11 contestants and it’s exciting!

The eleventh season of ‘Bigg Boss’ is all set to start from October 1 and like every time, the list of contestants is a closely-guarded secret. What’s confirmed is obviously that Salman Khan will be hosting and that the theme of the season is ‘love thy neighbours’.

Talking about the contestants, a tentative list is going around and going by it, ‘Bigg Boss 11’ will definitely be a rocking season. The first name that is reportedly confirmed is Dhinchak Pooja. Her real name is Pooja Jain and she is based in Delhi. She is known for her tune-less and cringe worthy songs like ‘Swag Wali Topi’, ‘Selfie Maine Leli Aaj’ etc. Her interviews have gone as viral as her songs. The petite girl is confident and doesn’t mind the criticism that comes her way. Such kickass attitude can do wonders to the ratings of the show.

Next on the list is Shilpa Shinde. She rose to fame by essaying Angoori Bhabhi in the TV show ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ and later grabbed eyeballs as she walked out. Again, she is quite a tigress and it’ll be interesting to see if she gets into fights inside the house.

The winner of ‘MTV Splitsvilla’, Priyank Sharma, too has given his nod for ‘Bigg Boss 11’, reportedly. He has a crazy fan following amongst the youth and is seen as a teen icon. He seems to be following the footsteps of Prince Narula who also moved to ‘Bigg Boss’ after ‘MTV Splitsvilla’.

TV producer Vikas Gupta is a part of ‘Bigg Boss 11’ and apparently, Sunny Leone declared it recently. But Vikas has denied and reasoned that his name crops up every year. Then there’s Pearl V Puri, the hot actor from ‘Badtameez Dil’ and ‘Nagarjuna’ and who was linked with Karishma Tanna, Hiba Nawab and Asmita Sood who would feature on ‘Bigg Boss 11’. Abrar Zahoor, who did a negative role in Neerja, would also make it to the reality show.

The very hot MTV VJ Benafsha Soonawalla, known for her sexy Instagram pictures, and reportedly dating Varun Sood, has been brought on board as well. ’Swaragini’ actress Helly Shah, who is not exactly ‘Bigg Boss’ material, has been approached but there’s no confirmation whether she has signed on the dotted line. Lastly, UK-based model Halima Matlub, will be landing in India to participate in this season of ‘Bigg Boss’.