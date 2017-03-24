REVEALED: Here’s how Emraan Hashmi will be bringing in his birthday in Goa

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Amidst lavish celebrations and birthday bashes, Emraan Hashmi who turns a year older today expressed his desire to ring in the special day in much milder manner. The actor who will take up the role of a producer this year with Captain Nawab has a lot to look forward to career wise and wants to keep his birthday celebrations low key.

Talking about his plans, Emraan Hashmi added, “I’m not into big celebrations so it will be a small, intimate gathering with close friends and family. I’m getting out of Mumbai and heading to Goa for a couple of days. I wanted to take off for longer but I have other commitments so I had time constraints. So it will just be a small 3 day-vacation to Goa.”

Besides juggling between his work and personal commitments, Emraan Hashmi has also worked for causes like spreading awareness for cancer and for the treatment of many who are suffering from the illness. The actor also turned author with ‘The Kiss Of Life’ which is inspired by his real life experiences of coping with the traumatic experience of his son suffering from cancer.

On the Bollywood front, Emraan Hashmi will be seen in a prominent role in the forthcoming Milan Luthria film Baadshaho which also stars Ajay Devgn, Vidyut Jammwal, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta among others. He will also be seen as the protagonist in his own production Captain Nawab.

