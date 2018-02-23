REVEALED: Here’s how Ajay Devgn and Kajol will celebrate their anniversary

Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been one of the ‘it’ couples of Bollywood. They have been married for almost two decades and have often given marriage goals to many. The parents of two are all set to welcome their 19th wedding anniversary in style and here are their plans.

Not many know that Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s doting daughter Nysa is currently in Singapore for her studies. Nysa, who has also accompanied Papa Devgn in many of his prestigious red carpets, too will be a part of celebrations. How? Well, because her parents are all set to fly to Singapore. Yes, Kajol and Ajay Devgn will be taking off to Singapore to celebrate their special day with their children. Accompanying them will also be their son Yug.

However, besides the family, no other lavish celebration is in the offing. If recent reports are to be believed, the star couple wanted this anniversary to be an intimate family celebration. Hence, no special bash is being planned for it.

It is a known fact that Ajay Devgn and Kajol are busy with their commitments. The duo, we hear, are taking a break from their respective professional engagements to celebrate their special day.

On the work front, Ajay will soon kick off the promotions of Raid. The actor is also producing the TV series on Baba Ramdev which is currently on air on Discovery Jeet. Besides these, Ajay will next be seen in Total Dhamaal alongside Anil Kapoor and Madhuri. The film has already gone on floor.

As for Kajol, the actress too is returning to Bollywood films after Dilwale. She will be seen in the role of a single mother who is aspiring to be a singer in her next. The Pradeep Sarkar directorial, that is based on Gujarati play Beta Kagdo, is apparently titled Ila. Interestingly, it is produced by her husband Ajay Devgn.